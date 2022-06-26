Yogi's chopper makes emergency landing in Varanasi
By IANS | Published: June 26, 2022 10:27 AM2022-06-26T10:27:03+5:302022-06-26T10:40:08+5:30
Varanasi, June 26 A helicopter carrying Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had to make an emergency landing at the police lines here, minutes after take-off.
Sources said that the chopper was brought back to the base as a precautionary measure after a reported bird hit.
The Chief Minister, who is in Varanasi, is now going to the airport by road and will return to Lucknow by a state aircraft.
Further details were awaited
