Your dedication shines like steel: PM Modi hails Indian soldiers

Kutch, Oct 31 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday continued his tradition of celebrating Diwali with the Indian armed forces. He spent the festival with soldiers at Lakki Nala in Gujarat's Sir Creek, where he lauded their dedication towards the nation.

Extending his warm wishes, PM Modi lauded the commitment and dedication of soldiers stationed at this challenging border area.

Greeting the soldiers with chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai," PM Modi began by extending Diwali greetings to them.

"On this sacred land near Sir Creek, it is my privilege to celebrate Diwali with you. When I celebrate with you, the joy of Diwali multiplies. This Diwali is special as Lord Ram has finally returned to his temple in Ayodhya," he said, noting the symbolism of this year's festival.

PM Modi also expressed his gratitude on behalf of India's 140 crore citizens, recognising the courage of the soldiers defending the nation in extreme conditions.

"You serve in regions where temperatures drop below zero in the mountains and where searing heat and desert storms test your resilience. Your dedication shines like steel, intimidating any enemy who attempts to challenge us," he said.

Lauding the Indian Navy's role in securing Gujarat's coast and countering anti-India conspiracies, PM Modi highlighted the strategic importance of Kutch, particularly during the 1971 War.

"This region has always been a target, yet India's forces have guarded it firmly. Today, with our Navy here, no adversary dares cast an eye on Sir Creek," he said.

The Prime Minister assured that India's borders were non-negotiable and recalled the past challenges of diplomatic efforts to take over Sir Creek, which he had opposed as Gujarat's Chief Minister.

"Our policies reflect the resolve of our armed forces, not the words of our enemies," he stressed.

PM Modi highlighted India's strides in modernising its Defence sector by emphasising on building an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

Citing the inauguration of the C295 factory in Vadodara, he noted that India is now building indigenous submarines, aircraft carriers like Vikrant, and fighter jets such as Tejas.

"We are moving towards a self-reliant Defence sector. Our Defence exports have increased thirty-fold over the past decade," he said, commending the armed forces for creating a list of over 5,000 Defence items that will no longer be imported.

The Prime Minister also addressed the importance of drone technology as modern warfare evolves, stating, "Drone technology is now a vital tool for surveillance, Intelligence, and combat. India is advancing in this field, with predator drones being acquired and local startups manufacturing indigenous drones."

He underscored the ongoing integration of India's three armed forces under the Chief of Defence Staff, with efforts directed at establishing an Integrated Theater Command.

"I often say that there is one Army, one Air Force, and one Navy. However, when they conduct joint exercises, we see them as 111," he remarked.

Highlighting India's infrastructure improvements, PM Modi said that more than 80,000 kms of border roads have been built over the past ten years, along with strategic tunnels, such as the Atal Tunnel, to ensure connectivity in remote areas.

The Prime Minister spoke of the Vibrant Villages scheme, aiming to develop hamlets along India's borders.

"We have redefined these areas not as the last but as the 'first villages' of our nation. Our vision is to turn these into vibrant tourist zones, just like the Rann Utsav in Dhordo," he said, sharing plans to establish mangrove forests and economic zones in the region.

PM Modi concluded by sharing sweets with the personnel from the Border Security Force (BSF), Army, Navy, and Air Force, bringing Diwali cheer to the remote and strategic area of Lakki Nala near Sir Creek, which has historically been a challenging border post under BSF vigilance.

