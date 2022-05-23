Youth drowns in Himachal's Paonta Sahib, dies
Shimla, May 23 A 23-year-old man from Punjab drowned in the Yamuna in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur while taking a dip after visiting the Paonta Sahib Gurudwara, officials said on Sunday.
The deceased, identified as Paramjot a resident of Ludhiana, had come to Paonta Sahib Gurudwara along with his family for a 'darshan'.
Paramjot went into the deep water while taking bath, and got trapped there.
Even as he was later rescued by the divers, and taken to a hospital, a doctor declared him dead on arrival.
