Youth drowns in Himachal's Paonta Sahib, dies

Shimla, May 23 A 23-year-old man from Punjab drowned in the Yamuna in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur while taking a dip after visiting the Paonta Sahib Gurudwara, officials said on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Paramjot a resident of Ludhiana, had come to Paonta Sahib Gurudwara along with his family for a 'darshan'.

Paramjot went into the deep water while taking bath, and got trapped there.

Even as he was later rescued by the divers, and taken to a hospital, a doctor declared him dead on arrival.

