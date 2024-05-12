Youth drowns off Kerala's Puthuvaipu beach, two critical

Thiruvananthapuram, May 12 A youth drowned off Puthuvaipu beach in Ernakulam district. Tragedy struck when a group of seven youths took a plunge into the sea on Sunday morning.

The deceased is identified as Abhishek (24) of Kaloor, Kochi. The condition of two others, who were rescued by local people, is critical.

Police said that the group of seven friends reached the beach on Sunday morning and went swimming in the sea. Suddenly a huge wave swept them deep into the sea.

Four of them swam to safety, but Abhsihek and two others were pulled back to the shores by local fishers. However, Abhishek had died.

Further details awaited.

