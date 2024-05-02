Youth killed while filming Reel with country-made pistol in Kota
Jaipur, May 1 A youth was killed in Rajasthan's Kota while making a Reel with a country-made pistol that accidentally went off, killing him on the spot.
Yaswant (22) was making a Reel at a tea stall along with his friend when he pressed the trigger of the pistol by mistake. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.
The deceased, a native of Jhalawad, was set to appear for his BA exam from May 3.
The police said the incident was reported at around 3 p.m. from the Mahaveer Station area in Kota.
DCP Manish Sharma said the firing incident was reported from a tea stall near the Gautam Community Hall.
The police are probing how the victim got hold of the country-made pistol.
