YouTube Notifies Two Creators Over EVM Video, Monetization Restricted

YouTube has begun implementing measures to provide further context beneath videos discussing the effectiveness of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Additionally, the platform has initiated restrictions on the monetization of certain videos on this topic, resulting in creators not receiving their portion of ad-generated revenue from such content.

Recently, YouTube notified at least two creators, Mehgnad and independent journalist Sohit Mishra, about restrictions placed on the monetization of their videos discussing Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines. The platform invoked its advertiser-friendly guidelines, indicating that videos featuring verifiably inaccurate information are ineligible for ad revenue.

Mishra's YouTube channel, Sohit Mishra Official, boasts over 3.68 lakh subscribers, while Mehgnad's channel has garnered over 42,000 subscribers. According to a report of Indian Express, the platform curbed Mehgnad’s earnings from advertisements for four of his live-stream videos recently. Each of these videos, which are two to three hours long, features Mehgnad answering audience questions on EVMs, sharing updates on the Supreme Court hearing about 100% VVPAT counting, and discussing electoral bonds, among other things. “I have applied for review and am yet to get a response. I have no clarity as to why this has happened,” he said.

YouTube stated that advertisements on Mishra's and Meghnad's videos were blocked due to violations of advertiser guidelines. These violations encompass promoting verifiably false information regarding public voting procedures, the eligibility of political candidates based on age or birthplace, election results, and Census participation, which contradicts official government records, according to sources.

The action follows shortly after YouTube initiated the introduction of a "context panel" to videos discussing Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Initially reported by this newspaper on January 7, this feature not only emphasizes the "safeguards" in place to uphold "free and fair" elections but also incorporates a link directing viewers to FAQs published by the Election Commission of India regarding the voting process and voting machines. This addition was made in response to a request from the EC.