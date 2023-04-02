YS Sharmila calls Bandi Sanjay and A Revanth Reddy for "joint action plan" against BRS

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 2 : Appealing opposition parties to join her in fighting against the state's ruling party Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) Chief YS Sharmila on Saturday called up TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy and BJP state president Bandi Sanjay.

"It is high time that the opposition parties come together, and have a joint action plan to fight against the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government that is playing with the lives of the unemployed, educated youth. Let us together march towards Pragati Bhavan and bring KCR to the task. If we fail to come together at this time, then KCR will finish the opposition parties in spirit," Sharmila said in a telephonic conversation with Revanth Reddy and Bandi Sanjay, according to a statement released by the YSRTP.

Alleging that KCR government has been "deceiving" the jobless youth and driving them to "suicide and depression," she said that both the opposition leaders have extended their support to her.

Responding to the statement, TPCC Vice President Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy said, "Today (Saturday) morning YSRTP President Sharmila called TPCC President Revanth Reddy in regard to the march towards Pragati Bhavan relating to unemployment issues and the recent paper leak issue. Revanth Reddy has responded and said that he will be talking to the leaders of the Congress party and revert back to her."

While, the BJP spokesperson NV Subhash said that the party hasn't yet decided on what to do with Sharmila's call for opposition unity on the unemployment issue.

"We have heard that YS Sharmila has called for opposition unity on the issue. Definitely, the BJP will discuss it with the state executive members, senior leaders and office bearers. We are expected to call for a meeting and then the party will decide what to do, whether to go on individually or with the other opposition leaders", he said.

He further said, "As far as the Telangana BJP and our President Bandi Sanjay are concerned, whenever there are issues for the people, he has taken a bold step and gone in support of the people."

He also added, "The Telangana government has literally failed here. The BRS party had promised so much to the people of the state, especially the youth. As far as the TSPSC issue is concerned, it is very unfortunate and we demand a thorough inquiry into it. Definitely, the culprits should be punished."

Subhash also said that BJP has demanded a judicial enquiry and compensation for the unemployed.

"BJP has demanded a compensation of around Rs 1 lakh be paid to the unemployed youth and there should be an enquiry from a High Court sitting judge. We also demand that KTR should be sacked from the cabinet", Subash said.

