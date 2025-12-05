Zila Parishad polls: Punjab Congress chief warns AAP of pushing state towards bloodshed

Chandigarh, Dec 5 Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday warned the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab against pushing the state towards anarchy and bloodshed, saying it is promoting and “patronising” the “gangsters” to win the elections.

He said the government appeared to be following former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s diktat of ‘saam, daam, dand, beid’ in letter and spirit in Punjab.

He also warned all those police officers who have turned into AAP’s yes men that they will be dealt with according to the law.

“We will neither forget nor forgive,” he made it categorically clear to all such officers.

Warring told the media here that the ruling party was scared and panic-stricken at the prospect of losing the elections, as it had already realised that the ground had slipped from beneath its feet.

He pointed out that the AAP government was reluctant to hold the Zila Parishad and Block Samiti elections as it knew it would lose. It was only after the court intervened that the government was forced to hold the elections, he added.

The PCC President gave graphic details from across the state on how the Congress candidates for the Zila Parishad and Block Samiti elections were intimidated and prevented from filing their nomination papers.

He expressed strong apprehensions that the nomination papers of even those who have somehow managed to file these might get rejected at scrutiny, as the ruling party has completely hijacked the election machinery.

