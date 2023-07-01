Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 1 : Zurimanz, though obscure to most of the world until recently, has been making headlines nowadays. It has become a new tourist hotspot in Kashmir, captivating both locals and non-locals alike.

Zurimanz village is located in north Kashmir's Bandipora district which is also known as Bangladesh. Zurimanz is blessed with an enchanting natural beauty that captivates visitors upon arrival. It is the birthplace of the separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

Surrounded by the majestic peaks of the Himalayas, the village offers breathtaking vistas of mountains and lush green valleys. The tranquil atmosphere and the refreshing cool breeze provide a respite from the chaos of daily life.

Situated directly on the banks of the famous Wular Lake, Zurimanz offers unparalleled access to this natural wonder. Visitors can immerse themselves in the lake's tranquil atmosphere, indulge in boating and fishing activities, or simply relax while gazing at the shimmering waters. The proximity to the lake ensures that visitors can fully appreciate its beauty and partake in various recreational opportunities.

The captivating beauty of Zurimanz's natural surroundings makes it an idyllic destination for nature lovers and photographers. Tourists can explore Wular Lake, which offers boating opportunities.

Zurimanz is deeply rooted in Kashmiri culture, and its inhabitants take great pride in preserving their heritage. The locals warmly welcome visitors, eager to share their customs, traditions, and folklore. The village serves as a cultural hub, where visitors can witness the richness of Kashmiri traditions firsthand and gain a deeper understanding of the local way of life.

Recognizing the growing interest in Zurimanz, the district administration has worked to develop the necessary infrastructure to accommodate tourists. Several homestays have been established to provide comfortable accommodations for visitors, allowing them to experience the warmth and hospitality of the local community.

The availability of amenities and accommodations has made Zurimanz a more accessible and welcoming destination for travellers, further contributing to its popularity.

"As Zurimanz gains popularity as a tourist hotspot, the local community and authorities have taken proactive measures to ensure sustainable tourism practices. Efforts are underway to promote responsible travel, emphasizing the need to preserve the fragile ecosystem and cultural heritage of the region. " said an official

Zurimanz boasts an exquisite natural landscape that enthrals tourists. The village is enveloped by rolling hills and picturesque meadows. This pristine environment attracts nature enthusiasts and eco-tourists who yearn for an off-the-beaten-path experience.

Zurmunz provides ample opportunities for adventure and recreation. The vast expanse of Wular Lake invites water sports enthusiasts to indulge in activities such as boating. Additionally, fishing enthusiasts can try their luck in the abundant waters of the lake.

"District administration should also work to develop Zurmunz in a way that offers to non-local tourists a glimpse into the region's cultural heritage. The villagers should be encouraged to adorn the village with traditional Kashmiri architecture, reflecting the local customs and traditions, where visitors can engage with the warm and hospitable locals, savour authentic Kashmiri cuisine, and experience the region's vibrant culture through art, music, and handicrafts." a local said.

Irfan Rasool (IFS), Conservator of Forests, said, "Zurmunz and its surroundings are teeming with rich biodiversity and vibrant wildlife. The Wular Lake is a haven for migratory birds, making it a paradise for birdwatchers. The area is home to numerous avian species. Nature enthusiasts can explore the region's diverse flora and fauna"

"Just a few years down the line Zurmunz was unknown and obscure, but with the constant efforts of the District administration, the place is becoming a tourist hotspot now. The administration is relentlessly working to build the infrastructure and other necessary facilities in the area in order to attract more tourists to Zurmunz," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor