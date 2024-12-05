CIDCO Cracks Down on Illegal Construction: Unauthorized RCC Structure Demolished in Airoli

The Encroachment Department of CIDCO took strict action on Wednesday by demolishing an unauthorized RCC column structure spanning 958.40 square meters in Sector 1, Airoli. Despite an earlier directive to halt construction, work on the structure continued, necessitating intervention, according to CIDCO officials.

The structure, located in Sainath Wadi on survey plots 3, 5, and 7, was being built without authorization. “The builder was constructing an RCC column structure over 958.40 square meters in Sainath Wadi, Sector 1, Airoli village,” an official from CIDCO stated.

Previously, CIDCO had issued a notice under Section 54(1) of the MRTP Act, ordering the builder to cease construction activities. However, when construction persisted, CIDCO's Encroachment Department employed a JCB excavator to dismantle the structure completely.

The operation was executed under the supervision of Dr. Jagannath Veerkar, Chief Controller of Unauthorized Constructions and Encroachment, and Suresh Mengde, Chief Vigilance Officer, with the support of police security.