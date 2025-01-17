Coldplay Concert in Navi Mumbai: Over 1,000 Police Personnel Deployed in Nerul; Traffic Advisory Issued

Navi Mumbai: A massive security and traffic management plan has been rolled out for the much-anticipated Coldplay concert at Dr. D.Y. Patil Sports Stadium, Nerul, scheduled for January 18, 19, and 21, 2025. With over 45,000 attendees expected daily, the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate has deployed more than 1,000 personnel, including 2 Deputy Commissioners of Police, 91 officers, and 874 constables, to ensure safety and smooth proceedings.

Comprehensive Security Measures

The deployment inside the stadium comprises 1 Deputy Commissioner of Police, 70 officers, and 434 constables. Outside the venue and across Navi Mumbai, an additional 1 Deputy Commissioner of Police, 21 officers, and 440 constables have been assigned to manage traffic and maintain order. To prevent unauthorized parking and handle emergencies, 17 towing cranes have been arranged.

The police are working in coordination with the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Thane District Collector's Office, and other government departments to ensure all safety measures are in place. This includes adequate lighting, fire safety equipment, and medical emergency arrangements at the venue.

Traffic Restrictions and Alternative Routes

To minimize traffic congestion, restrictions have been imposed on heavy vehicles entering Navi Mumbai from Uran, Nhava Sheva, Pune, Thane, and Mumbai between 2:00 PM and 12:00 AM on concert days. A no-parking zone has been declared around the stadium, including LP Bridge Signal to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, Shani Mandir Gate to Bhimashankar Chowk, and other nearby areas.

Alternative routes have been provided for vehicles, including the Sion-Panvel Highway via Uran Phata and Apollo Hospital. Motorists traveling from Nerul are advised to use Palm Beach Road or Seawoods Bridge to reach their destinations.

Parking and Shuttle Services

Limited parking facilities have been arranged at seven locations:

Terna Ground, Nerul NMMC Parking, Sector 15, CBD Belapur Raheja Universal, Turbhe Tulsi Maidan, Nerul Mindspace, Turbhe BD Somani School, Kharghar Football Ground, Sector 32, Kharghar

Directional signboards have been installed to guide attendees. Free shuttle buses will ferry concert-goers from Kharghar parking areas to the venue. Additionally, pick-up and drop-off points for Ola, Uber, CityFlo buses, and private taxis have been set up at Mindspace Raheja and Bhimashankar Maidan.

Police Appeal to Citizens

The Navi Mumbai Police have urged citizens to use public transport to avoid inconvenience and follow instructions issued by the authorities. Any suspicious activities or emergencies can be reported to the police helpline number 112.