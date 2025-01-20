Demolition Drive in Navi Mumbai: NMMC Targets Illegal Structures in Belapur Area

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has intensified its drive against unauthorised constructions in the Belapur area. Despite serving notices under Section 54 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966, several property owners continued illegal construction activities, prompting the municipal body to take stringent action.

Under the directives of Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde and the guidance of Additional Commissioner (2) Dr. Rahul Gethe, the encroachment department initiated a demolition drive in the Belapur area. Notices were earlier served to individuals involved in unauthorised constructions, including properties at Sector-20 and Sector-19 in Belapur and Shahbaz villages. These included residential structures owned by Adesh Waghmare, Mahesh Motiram Kumbhar, Prashant Joshi, Nanhe Abdul Ansari, and others occupying land parcels B-335 and B-336.

Despite being given adequate time to remove the illegal structures voluntarily, the concerned individuals failed to comply. Consequently, the NMMC, in collaboration with CIDCO officials, launched a coordinated demolition operation. The drive was led by Dr. Amol Palve, Assistant Commissioner and Divisional Officer of Belapur, and supported by Junior Engineer Atmaram Kale and Administrative Officer Ramesh Rathod. The operation involved a team of 15 workers, equipped with a JCB machine, hammers, and a gas cutter, while police personnel provided security.

The civic body has reiterated its determination to address unauthorized constructions and urged citizens to comply with building regulations to avoid legal consequences.