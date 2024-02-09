ED Raids Properties of Builder Lalit Tekchandani in Connection to Housing Project Fraud Case

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches at a place linked to builder Lalit Tekchandani, who was arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of The Mumbai Police for allegedly duping 105 people in a housing project in Taloja in Navi Mumbai. ED officials also carried out searches at places linked to his other associates arrested in the same case on Wednesday.

Lalit Tekchandani owns a company called Supreme Construction. The company is under construction of a housing project in Taloja. As per the rules, people booking were supposed to get possession of the house in 2017-18. However, in 2016, the construction of the project was abruptly stopped. Around 105 people had paid lakhs of rupees for the house. People didn't get the house or money. A Chembur resident, who had booked his house, lodged a police complaint against Tekchandani. Last month, Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) officials questioned Tekchandani for nine hours and arrested him.

Ed officials are investigating whether Tekchandani had purchased properties at other places with money taken from common people.