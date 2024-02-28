Former Intel's Director Avtar Saini Killed in Tragic Accident in Navi Mumbai

A shocking news bulletin emerges as the former director of Intel and chief designer of the Pentium microprocessor passed away this morning (February 28) in a tragic road accident. According to initial reports, Saini was hit by a taxi on Palm Beach Road in Navi Mumbai while he was riding his bicycle. He was 58 years old.

Shocked to hear the news about Avtar Saini, General Mgr & Chief Designer of the Pentium processor passed away this morning. He was riding his cycle on Palm Beach Road in Navi Mumbai this morning and was hit by a taxi.@intel@IntelIndia



