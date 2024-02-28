Former Intel's Director Avtar Saini Killed in Tragic Accident in Navi Mumbai

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 28, 2024 06:09 PM2024-02-28T18:09:28+5:302024-02-28T18:20:05+5:30

A shocking news bulletin emerges as the former director of Intel and chief designer of the Pentium microprocessor passed away this morning (February 28) in a tragic road accident. According to initial reports, Saini was hit by a taxi on Palm Beach Road in Navi Mumbai while he was riding his bicycle. He was 58 years old.

Tags :Avtar SainiIntelroad accidentPalm BeachNavi Mumbai