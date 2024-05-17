Mumbai Traffic Update: Vehicle Movement Diversion Implemented in Nerul for Thane Lok Sabha Election 2024

The Navi Mumbai Traffic Police have issued a notification regarding the diversion of traffic in Airoli to facilitate the movement of vehicles reaching the strong room for the collection of polling material from the morning of May 18 to the morning of May 21 for Thane Lok Sabha constituency election scheduled on May 20. For the Thane Lok Sabha constituency, Saraswati Vidyalaya in Sector 5, Airoli, has been designated as a polling material collection center for the Airoli constituency. According to the notification, the movement of all vehicles, except those for election purposes, is prohibited from Poonam Sweets at Sector 5 to Jankibai Madhvi Hall Road in Airoli from 6 a.m. on May 18 to 7 a.m. on May 21. Parking of vehicles along this stretch is also prohibited. During this period, traffic will be diverted from Poonam Sweets to Bhaskar Ghadi Maidan Road using the road in front of the petrol pump in Airoli Sector 4 via Sant Savata Mali Bhawan.

Similarly, the Seawoods Traffic unit of Navi Mumbai Police has issued a notification regarding the diversion of traffic in Nerul to facilitate the movement of vehicles reaching the strong room for the collection and deposit of polling material from the morning of May 18 to midnight on May 20, for the Thane Lok Sabha constituency election scheduled on May 20.For the Thane Lok Sabha constituency, Agri Koli Bhawan in Sector 24, Nerul, has been designated as the polling material collection center for the Belapur constituency.

According to the notification, the movement and parking of all vehicles, except those for election purposes, are prohibited from Vajrani Signal on Palm Beach Road to Ramji Balu Bhagat Chowk and the service road parallel to Palm Beach Road from Vajrani Sports Club to Health Juice Center. However, during this period, motorists can use the road along Sector 18 to reach their desired destination via Palm Beach and internal roads in Nerul. There will be no restrictions for essential vehicles, including fire brigade, police, and ambulances. The Traffic department has also banned the entry and parking of vehicles on this road. However, vehicles on this road will be able to reach their desired destination via Navratri Hotel in Sector 4 to Dutt Mandir in Sector 17.