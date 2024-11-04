Navi Mumbai Accident: 29-Year-Old Killed After ST Bus Hits Biker on Thane-Belapur Road Near Digha

In a tragic accident last week, a 29-year-old man died, and two others were injured when a state transport bus struck them near Digha on Thane-Belapur Road. A case has been registered against the bus driver at Rabale MIDC police station.

According to police, the incident occurred around 6:15 a.m. on Saturday as the Shivneri state transport bus was heading toward Belapur near the Ambedkar Nagar bus stop in Digha, Navi Mumbai.

The deceased has been identified as 29-year-old Rohit Mahajan, while Sumit Sanjay Mohite, who was riding the motorbike, and Praveen Kadu, a pillion passenger along with Mahajan, sustained injuries. The group was en route to drop Mahajan off.

The accident happened when the Shivneri bus, driven by Amol Survase, approached from behind and collided with the motorbike.

A case has been filed against Survase at Rabale MIDC police station, and further investigation is underway.