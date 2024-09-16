Navi Mumbai Airport: NMIAL Clarifies Height Compliance Notices as Standard Procedure for Greenfield Airports

After residents and activists raised the alarm over a letter issued by Navi Mumbai International Airport Pvt Limited (NMIAL) seeking details of heights of buildings, NMIAL termed notices as a regular procedure that any greenfield airport undergoes in a bid to secure an aerodrome license.

NMIAL has sought the details quoting the Ministry of Civil Aviation notification on the height restrictions within the 20 km radius of an aerodrome.

For instance, in one case of Nivaan Grande at New Seawoods, Nerul, the letter sought details such as the top height of the constructed building, dates of commencement and completion, sanctioned building plan, copy of the occupancy certificate, World Geodetic System 1984 (WGS 84) coordinates (denoting positions on the earth using latitude, longitude, and ellipsoidal height), copy of no objection certificate from the Airports Authority of India and any other relevant information.

NMIAL conducted an aeronautical survey last year and found that some buildings are in violation of the height restrictions.

A statement issued by NMIAL Spokesperson stated, “As per, Rule 3 of The Aircraft Rules 1994 (Service of Notification on the owner and submission of report regarding violation), NMIAL has served notices to the owner/occupants of identified building infringements to furnish details. This is a regular procedure that any greenfield airport undergoes in a bid to secure aerodrome license.”

The statement further stated, “Under Gazette notification, NMIAL has been designated as the airport operator for NMIA. Therefore, CIDCO has asked NMIAL to send the notices to the owners of the structures, under Rule 3 of the Aircraft Rules 1994, as mentioned above.”

Post receiving the required details furnished by the owners/occupants, NMIAL will conduct the physical verification and will inform the infringement to the respective owners/occupants to take the necessary corrective action.

Subsequently, NMIAL will also submit the physical verification report to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The owner will be given an opportunity to be heard so that the building in question doesn’t violate the provisions of the notification issued by the Central Government and DGCA.”

While concerned citizens have raised their concerns, Alert Citizens Team convenor and activist B N Kumar wondered as to why NMIAL has created tension among the people with such letters.

He has drawn the attention of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation and CIDCO, which had issued the occupancy certificates, to this letter and wondered as to why the NMIAL is approaching the residents directly.

Kumar recalled that CIDCO, which is in-charge of the airport project, celebrated when the Airport Surveillance Radar (ASR) was shifted to Dhakale island in Belapur from near DPS school in Nerul. This move was supposed to have eased all height restrictions of 55 meters, thus facilitating the construction beyond 16 floors.