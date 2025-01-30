Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Takes Action Against Unauthorised Ground Plus Two RCC Structure in Ghansoli

The Anti-Encroachment Department of the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) demolished an unauthorized RCC building under construction in Sector 16, Ghansoli. The demolition took place without the required permissions from CIDCO or any other competent authority.

CIDCO had previously issued a written notice under Section 54(1) of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act, directing the developers to cease construction. However, the developers ignored the notice and continued building.

On January 28, CIDCO’s Anti-Encroachment Department executed the demolition using Poclain machines. The operation was carried out under strict security measures to ensure effective enforcement.

According to CIDCO, the construction was deemed unauthorized as it did not comply with the permissions granted by the competent authority, nor did it align with the revised permissions issued. A notice under Section 54(1) of the MRTP Act, 1966, was issued, instructing the developers to halt construction and restore the land to its original state. However, as the builder failed to comply, CIDCO proceeded with the demolition.