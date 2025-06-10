Navi Mumbai Crime: Pakistani Couple Found Dead in Kharghar Flat; Murder-Suicide Suspected

A shocking incident unfolded in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, on Sunday morning (June 9, 2025), as a couple residing in a rented room in Sector 34 was found dead, causing a stir in the area. During the investigation, police found severe injuries on the bodies of the couple. Authorities suspect the husband murdered his wife before taking his own life, and further investigations are underway. The deceased have been identified as Notandas alias Sanjay Sachdev (45) and Sapna Sachdev. According to information received, the Sachdev couple were Pakistani Sindhi citizens who had arrived in India on a long-term visit visa in November 2024. They had been living in a rented room in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, for the past six months. Notandas was reportedly under stress due to his inability to start his own business.

Sapna's sister informed Kharghar police that Notandas had a volatile temperament and they frequently argued. Notandas also used to physically abuse Sapna. Her relatives had advised her to file a police complaint against Notandas, but Sapna initially refused. However, as the physical abuse escalated, Sapna eventually lodged a complaint with the police. The couple had two children, aged 10 and 6. On the day of the incident, their elder son had gone to school, while the younger son was playing outside the house. Upon returning home, he knocked on the door, but receiving no response, the boy went to a friend of his mother's who lived nearby and informed her. A neighbor then entered the house through the balcony. He was horrified to find the blood-soaked bodies of Notandas and Sapna near the bathroom.

Upon receiving information about the incident, police immediately rushed to the scene. Injuries were found on Sapna's neck, back, and shoulder, while Notandas had injuries on his neck. Police suspect that Notandas murdered Sapna and then committed suicide. A complaint has been registered against Notandas under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in connection with the incident.