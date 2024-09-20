Navi Mumbai: Encroachment Department Clears Footpath in Nerul, Restoring Safety for Residents

The Encroachment Department cleared a footpath in Sector 9, Nerul, which had been occupied by anti-social elements. Many individuals had erected shanties and were sleeping there at night, causing discomfort to local residents, particularly women.

The action was taken in response to complaints from residents and social media posts. The operation was led by Dr. Rahul Gethe, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Encroachment).

Residents had reported that unauthorized shanties were set up on the footpath near Bhagwan Baba Garden, Sector 9, opposite the NMMC water pump station near Greenland Apartments. These shanties were allegedly being used for illegal businesses, resulting in law and order concerns. Additionally, about 20-25 people were reportedly sleeping on the footpath, further inconveniencing the community.

On September 19, 2024, the Encroachment Department of Nerul's "B" Division removed the illegal shanties, and the belongings were seized. The confiscated items including beds, sofa, and chair were sent to the Koparkhairane dumping ground.

The NMMC has stated that similar anti-encroachment drives will be intensified in the future to address such issues effectively.