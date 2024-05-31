Navi Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts at Haware Infotech Park in Vashi (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 31, 2024 03:41 PM2024-05-31T15:41:17+5:302024-05-31T15:41:21+5:30
A massive fire borks out at a commercial budling named Haware Infotech Park in Sector 30A, Navi Mumbai's Vashi, ...
A massive fire borks out at a commercial budling named Haware Infotech Park in Sector 30A, Navi Mumbai's Vashi, on Friday, May 31. After receiving the information about the incident, firefighters reached the spot, and people in the apartment evacuated and vacated.
Visuals From the Fire Incident Site:
#BreakingNews 🚨 Navi Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts in Haware Infotech Park.#NaviMumbai#Fire#HawareInfotechParkpic.twitter.com/2cdidoPTWp— Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) May 31, 2024
No reports of Injuries and casualties yet. Further details are awaited.Open in app