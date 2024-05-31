Navi Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts at Haware Infotech Park in Vashi (Watch Video)

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 31, 2024 03:41 PM2024-05-31T15:41:17+5:302024-05-31T15:41:21+5:30

A massive fire borks out at a commercial budling named Haware Infotech Park in Sector 30A, Navi Mumbai's Vashi, ...

Navi Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts at Haware Infotech Park in Vashi (Watch Video) | Navi Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts at Haware Infotech Park in Vashi (Watch Video)

Navi Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts at Haware Infotech Park in Vashi (Watch Video)

A massive fire borks out at a commercial budling named Haware Infotech Park in Sector 30A, Navi Mumbai's Vashi, on Friday, May 31. After receiving the information about the incident, firefighters reached the spot, and people in the apartment evacuated and vacated.

Visuals From the Fire Incident Site: 

No reports of Injuries and casualties yet. Further details are awaited.

Open in app
Tags :Navi Mumbai FireVashiHaware Infotech Park