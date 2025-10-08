Navi Mumbai Internationa Airport Inauguration: 'A New Era of National Development,' Says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) will be India’s first fully digital airport. Facilities like pre-booking vehicle parking slots and online check-in, baggage drop, and immigration services will be available here. Commercial operations at NMIA will begin in December 2025. This airport will boost tourism, trade, and bring more development to Navi Mumbai and Mumbai. Speaking about this new Development, Maharashtra CM's office posted on X, "A New Era of National Development, A Fulfilment of Aspirations Inauguration of Navi Mumbai International Airport at the hands of PM Narendra Modi." The post further reads, " Catalyst for Growth: NMIA will boost revenue, jobs, real estate and business opportunities across MMR.

Multi-Modal Hub: India's first true multi-modal aviation hub, driving growth in logistics, e-commerce, hospitality and tourism

Annual passenger handling. Capacity 20 Million (Phase 1) & 90 Million (Final Phase).

Annual cargo handling capacity 0.8 Million Metric Tonnes (Phase 1) & 3.25 Million Metric Tonnes (Final Phase).

Digital and Physical Art exhibiting vivid experience of local & regional cultural heritage of Maharashtra & India.

Inspired by the 'Lotus', the passenger terminal building is an unique fusion of traditional Indian ambience with futuristic elegance & functionality.

Independent dual runways with two parallel taxiways for each runway.

Total Area-1160 hectares.

India's first truly multi-modal airport, seamlessly connected. by expressways, metro, suburban railway and water taxis.

Integration of adaptive and future-ready technologies enabling convenient access to digital services for Retail, Food & Beverage, duty-free shopping, baggage handling and lounge check-ins with ease."

A New Era of National Development, A Fulfilment of Aspirations

Inauguration of Navi Mumbai International Airport at the hands of PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating this airport today (October 8). PM Modi is on a two-day tour in Maharashtra. He is also scheduled to meet UK PM Sir Keir Starmer at the Global Fintech Fest and discuss India & UK’s ties.

PM Narendra Modi will reach Navi Mumbai around 3 PM. He will undertake a walkthrough of the newly built Navi Mumbai International Airport, and then, around 3:30 pm, he will inaugurate Navi Mumbai International Airport. He will also address the gathering at the event.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis posted on X yesterday, Step into the future of world-class air travel! Travellers will now experience an amalgamation of cutting-edge technology and inspired modern design, making the Navi Mumbai International Airport a global infrastructure masterpiece. Its architecture is inspired by the lotus flower. It will use large glass façades, open spaces, and natural lighting to create an airy, modern ambience. A flagship infrastructure project which Hon PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji will dedicate to the people of Maharashtra tomorrow.

Constructed at a cost of ₹19,650 crore, the new airport is initially expected to accommodate up to 2 crore passengers annually. It aims to ensure seamless travel while offering industries in Pune direct access to international markets. Developed through a Public-Private Partnership between Mumbai International Airport Ltd (a subsidiary of Adani Airports Holdings Ltd) and CIDCO (City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Ltd), the project stands as India’s largest Greenfield airport. Featuring a 3,700-metre runway, it will operate in coordination with Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

As the second international airport for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, it is poised to ease congestion and place Mumbai among global cities with multiple airport systems, such as London, Tokyo, and New York. Airlines including IndiGo, Akasa Air, and Air India Express have already unveiled plans to commence operations, initially linking various domestic destinations. Upon completion, the airport is projected to handle 9 crore passengers and over 3.2 million metric tonnes of cargo annually.

Airport Operation Time:

In the initial phase, the airport will operate for 12 hours a day, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. During this period, officials expect around 8 to 10 aircraft movements every hour. After the first phase, the Air Traffic Control will review performance and determine whether to extend the operational hours.

When Will Ticket Sales Begin?

Flight ticket sales for services operating from Navi Mumbai International Airport are expected to commence by the end of October.