Navi Mumbai International Airport Advances with Successful ILS Trial by AAI

The Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is making strides toward completion, as the Airport Authority of India (AAI) conducted a successful second trial of the Instrument Landing System (ILS) on Monday. The ILS, a radio navigation system, plays a crucial role in guiding aircraft during their approach and landing on the runway.

An earlier ILS trial on July 17 could not be completed due to unfavorable weather conditions. The current trial is expected to be concluded on Tuesday, provided the weather remains suitable.

ILS trials are essential to ensure the system's functionality, reliability, and safety before it is put to regular use at an airport. An official explained that these trials also assess the system's performance in poor visibility conditions. "The ILS trials provide accurate guidance to aircraft during approach and landing. They confirm that the system meets international standards and operates correctly under various weather conditions," the official said.

During the trial, a flight passed over the runway without touching down to check signals and other technical aspects. "The test was conducted using a specialized aircraft equipped with instrumentation to measure the system's accuracy," the official added.

The ILS trial was conducted under the Mumbai airport approach control system. "The ILS commissioning is likely to be completed by Tuesday if the weather remains as it is today," said the official. NMIA is being developed jointly by Adani Airport and the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO).

If all goes well, a CIDCO official stated that defense aircraft will conduct trial landings on NMIA's newly constructed runway. The official noted that the work on one of the runways is almost complete, and by the end of September or the first week of October, defense aircraft are expected to land for trials. The partial operation of the airport is anticipated to begin by March or early April 2025.

