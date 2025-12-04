Navi Mumbai News: Goods Train Derails Near Panvel Station, Mumbai–Goa Rail Traffic Disrupted

Navi Mumbai: Good trains got derailed near Panvel railway station in Raigad district, affecting railway traffic on the busy Mumbai-Goa route. According to a Central Railway (CR) official said, this incident occurred on on Thursday (December 4) afternoon. Fortunately nobody got injured in this incident.

Officials said, "The derailment occurred at a crossing point near the Panvel railway station at 12.28 pm. One trolley of the goods train wagon going to the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) derailed near platform number five."

Officials stated that train traffic on the Mumbai-Goa and Mumbai-Panvel-Karjat routes was disrupted due to the derailment. Panvel railway station is approximately 50 km from Mumbai's CSMT.