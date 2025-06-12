Navi Mumbai: NMMC Cuts Utilities to Unsafe Vashi Buildings Marked for Immediate Evacuation

Navi Mumbai: As part of a safety measure, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has cut off water, electricity, and sewerage connections to three buildings in Vashi that have been classified as C-1 category — deemed extremely dangerous, uninhabitable, and in need of immediate evacuation. The move was carried out under the direction of Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde.

The buildings affected are located in Sectors 2 and 9 of Vashi, including Jai Maharashtra Society, Little Flower Co-operative Housing Society, and the C1 and C2 type buildings numbered 1 to 12. The action was implemented through a joint effort by departments responsible for water supply, electricity, encroachment, and sewerage, along with support from the local police force.

With the monsoon season underway, the civic body has reiterated its appeal to residents living in other similarly unsafe buildings across the city to vacate them without delay. Officials have warned that such enforcement actions will intensify in the coming days to prevent any mishaps and ensure public safety.

Last year, the NMMC released a list of 527 dangerous buildings across the city, of which 62 were placed in the ‘C1’ category. These structures were marked for immediate evacuation and demolition, as they were found unfit for residential or commercial occupation.