Navi Mumbai: Odd-Even Parking System to Be Implemented Near Luxus Tower in Kharghar From May 13

Navi Mumbai: To address growing traffic congestion near Luxus Tower in Sector 18, Kharghar, the Navi Mumbai Traffic Police has announced the implementation of an “alternate side (odd-even) parking system” along a key 600-meter stretch starting May 13, 2025.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Tirupati Kakade, issued a permanent traffic control notification following reports that indiscriminate parking on both sides of the road was narrowing the carriageway and obstructing the movement of emergency vehicles, school buses, and garbage trucks.

The new parking regulation will apply to the roads in front of Luxus Tower (Plot No. 30), Aarshivad Heights (Plot No. 07), Bharat Sanskar Housing Society (Plot No. 08), Sapphire Society (Plot No. 30), Monarch Luxuria Society (Plot No. 06), Girija Heights (Plot No. 05), Swagat Society (Plot No. 03), and Supreme Tower (Plot No. 02).

“There is inadequate parking space inside the societies, leading residents to park on the road and creating severe congestion. The alternate side parking system aims to balance parking needs while keeping the road accessible for essential services,” an official said.

Under the system, parking will be permitted on designated sides of the road on alternate days, effectively freeing up one lane for smoother traffic flow. Vehicles involved in essential services—such as ambulances, fire brigade, police, and government vehicles—will be exempt from the restriction.

The order, issued under the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Act, will remain in force until further notice. Residents and motorists are urged to comply with the new rules to ensure unhindered access for emergency and public service vehicles.