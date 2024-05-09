Navi Mumbai Police Book Filmmakers Over Video Depicting Former ATS Chief Hemant Karkare

The Turbhe MIDC police have filed a case against the director, producer, and crew of a film production company for reportedly uploading a video on YouTube related to former Maharashtra ATS chief Hemant Karkare. Allegedly, the creators asserted that the video portrayed real incidents.

Suresh Rama Gaikwad (49) from Turbhe in Navi Mumbai filed a complaint after coming across the video titled 'Salute to Hemant Karkare (Based on true Event)' on YouTube on April 22. Gaikwad asserted that the video contained misinformation.

According to Gaikwad's complaint, the film aimed to stoke animosity between different groups by portraying former Maharashtra ATS chief Hemant Karkare in a biased light. The video allegedly depicted one religion as terrorists while simultaneously suggesting that another religion was unjustly implicated in false cases. Gaikwad argued that the video had the potential to incite hatred and discord between religious groups.

Acting upon the complaint, the Turbhe MIDC police have filed a case against the producer, director, and others associated with Task Films under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and have initiated an investigation.