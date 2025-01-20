Navi Mumbai Residents Protest Against Installation of Prepaid Smart Meters

Residents of Navi Mumbai have strongly opposed the installation of prepaid smart meters, with communities in Vashi and Nerul already approaching local officials from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) to demand that the work be halted.

Sumitra Kadu, a social activist from Seawoods, shared that numerous complaints from residents in the Karave village area have been received regarding the installation of these meters. After contacting MSEDCL, it became evident that the officials overseeing this matter lacked clarity on the issue.

In Karave village and nearby areas, existing meters are being removed without consumer consent, and smart meters are being installed in their place. This move has sparked significant opposition from residents.

On July 3, 2024, Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, assured the assembly that smart meters would not be installed for domestic consumers. For those relying on daily earnings, prepaid meters are simply unaffordable. Under the current system, consumers are given a grace period of 8 to 10 days to pay their bills. However, with prepaid meters, this flexibility will be eliminated. If the recharge balance runs out, the electricity supply will be automatically disconnected, leaving consumers without power and facing numerous future challenges.

“While the Mahavitaran Company’s decision to install smart prepaid meters aims to curb electricity theft, ordinary citizens feel this solution is worse than the problem itself,” said Kadu. “Despite widespread opposition, private companies continue to install these meters in our area. Such arbitrary actions are unacceptable.”

In Vashi, similar complaints have surfaced. “A smart meter was installed at a stall allotted to divyang (physically handicap) by NMMC without the owner’s consent. No one was present when the installation occurred,” alleged Divya Vaibhaw Gaikwad, a former corporator from Vashi. She also noted that Chief Minister Fadnavis and the Energy Minister had assured the assembly that smart meters would not be installed for residential consumers. Yet, MSEDCL continues to install them. “I have urged divisional MSEDCL officials to take precautionary measures and halt the installation of smart meters in Vashi,” Gaikwad added.