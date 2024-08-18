Navi Mumbai Shocker: Man Held For Robbing Businesswoman At Gunpoint

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, for allegedly robbing a businesswoman of Rs 30,000 and other valuables after threatening her. On the night of August 14, the man, who had previously worked as a cook and driver at the woman's house in Ghansoli, reportedly forced her at gunpoint to transfer Rs 30,000 to his account. He also stole a 15-gram gold chain. After the woman raised an alarm, the suspect fled the scene. The woman, who operates a clothing business, filed a complaint leading to an FIR under section 309(4) (robbery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and an ongoing investigation by the Rabale police.

After working on several leads including CCTV footage, intelligence and technical inputs, the probe team tracked down the accused to Ramchandra Nagar in Thane city from where he was picked up late Friday night, the official said.

The man was placed under arrest in the early hours of Saturday. Police recovered gold chains weighing a total of 32 gm and valued at Rs 1.60 lakh from his possession, he said.During his interrogation, it came to light that a case was earlier registered against the accused with the Dombivili railway police in 2015, the official added.