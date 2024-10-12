Navi Mumbai: Vashi APMC to Implement Entry Charges for Vehicles to Ease Traffic Congestion

Vashi's Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) is set to introduce entry charges for vehicles entering the market premises in a bid to address increasing traffic congestion. The APMC administration is considering this move as part of a broader plan to streamline traffic flow and improve the market's operational efficiency.

The market experiences heavy traffic daily, with thousands of vehicles entering the premises. However, some vehicles are parked for extended periods, causing blockages and hindering the entry of new vehicles. To tackle this, the APMC plans to implement a FASTag-based system at the entry points of all five markets within the complex.

A recent meeting at the APMC administrative building, attended by local MLA Shashikant Shinde and APMC Secretary Dr. P. L. Khandagale, focused on addressing these challenges. Among the key topics discussed was the issue of traffic congestion and potential ways to increase the committee's revenue.

During the meeting, officials decided to install FASTag systems and barricades at market entrances, similar to toll collection systems on highways. This initiative aims to not only reduce congestion but also generate additional revenue for the market. Secretary Khandagale emphasized that the system would be operational within a few days and would help control vehicles that linger in the market after unloading their goods. "Fines will be imposed on vehicles that overstay, which will help in reducing traffic congestion and boost APMC’s revenue," Khandagale added.

Additionally, the meeting saw concerns raised by employees and officials about the current employment structure within the committee. Many expressed opposition to the contractual employment system and advocated for bringing government officers into permanent roles within the market committee.

The introduction of the FASTag system is expected to bring much-needed relief to the congested market, benefiting both traders and motorists.