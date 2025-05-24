NMMC Recruitment Drive: Over 84,000 Applications Received for 668 Posts

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s (NMMC) latest recruitment drive for 668 vacancies in Group-C and Group-D categories has drawn an overwhelming response from job seekers. Since the announcement of the recruitment advertisement on March 28, a total of 84,774 online applications have been received by the final submission date of May 19.

Among the various posts, the Clerk-Typist position attracted the highest number of applicants, with 23,347 individuals vying for 135 available positions. The post of Multipurpose Health Worker (Malaria) saw 15,447 applications for 51 openings, while 14,558 candidates applied for the 83 vacancies in the Junior Engineer (Civil) category. The Staff Nurse/Midwife (G.N.M.) posts also received a significant response, with 12,634 applications submitted for 131 vacancies.

NMMC Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde has advised all applicants to rely solely on the official website, www.nmmc.gov.in, for accurate information regarding the recruitment process. He also encouraged candidates to follow the Corporation’s verified social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to stay updated with authentic notifications.

Emphasizing the importance of avoiding misinformation, Dr. Shinde cautioned aspirants against believing in or spreading rumors. He reiterated the Corporation’s commitment to maintaining a transparent and credible recruitment process.