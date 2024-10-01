NMMC Seeks Additional Water Resources to Secure Navi Mumbai's Growing Needs

With Navi Mumbai’s rapid development and rising population, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has started planning to ensure an adequate water supply for the future. To meet this growing demand, Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde has submitted a proposal to the Konkan Irrigation Development Corporation (KIDC), Thane, for additional water resources from the Patalganga River and post-power generation discharge from Tata’s Bhira Hydropower Plant.

Currently, the city receives its water supply through the Morbe Dam project, which provides 450 million liters per day (MLD). However, with major infrastructure projects such as the new international airport, Trans-Harbour Linking Road, and CIDCO’s Mass Housing Scheme underway, the city's water demand is expected to rise sharply. Furthermore, the inclusion of 14 villages from Thane district into NMMC’s jurisdiction and the new UDCPR regulations allowing for Variable Floor Space Index (FSI) are set to significantly increase the city’s population.

Projections indicate that by 2055, the NMMC area will require approximately 1,175 MLD of water daily to meet the needs of a population expected to reach 4.42 million.

To tackle this challenge, NMMC has already appointed a consultant to identify new water sources. An expert committee, led by Municipal Commissioner Dr. Shinde, has recommended sourcing water from the Patalganga River and from the discharge water after power generation at Bhira. A preliminary feasibility report has been submitted.

This proposal received administrative approval on September 11, 2024, and NMMC has issued tenders to appoint experienced technical consultants to address the technical complexities, environmental concerns, and feasibility studies necessary for the new water source project.

NMMC requires an additional 700 MLD of water daily to meet future demands beyond the 65 MLD currently supplied by Morbe Dam and MIDC. The proposal, which is being pursued by Additional City Engineer Arvind Shinde, is now awaiting in-principle approval from KIDC, which will allow the corporation to proceed with the next steps.

Under the leadership of Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde, NMMC is moving forward with plans to secure the city's water supply for decades to come, ensuring that the growing population of Navi Mumbai will have access to essential resources.