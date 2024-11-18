Panvel: Election Officers Seize Illegal Pistol and Unaccounted Cash Amid Maharashtra Elections 2024

With the Model Code of Conduct in effect for the 2024 Assembly Elections, the flying squad and Static Surveillance Team have ramped up vigilance across the state. In a significant bust, the SST-08 intercepted a vehicle carrying illegal firearms and unaccounted cash near the Shedung Check Post on the old Mumbai-Pune Highway on November 17, evening.

The team stopped a silver-grey MG Gloster SUV for a routine inspection. During the search, officials discovered a black bag containing a pistol, two magazines, 12 live rounds of ammunition and Rs 2,33,550 in cash.

The cash, deemed suspicious, was immediately seized and deposited at the Panvel Treasury Office. The illegal firearm and ammunition were handed over to the Panvel Taluka Police Station for further investigation.

This operation was conducted under the guidance of Pawan Chandak, Election Officer for the Panvel Assembly Constituency.

Authorities suspect the seized items could have been intended for use in election-related malpractices. "We are committed to ensuring a fair and transparent election process, and any suspicious activity will be dealt with firmly," said an official from the team.