Russia Ukraine War: Indians' lives in danger in Kharkiv, parents call on Indian government Urge Government to take immediate action

Navi Mumbai: Students stranded in Kharkiv have reached Kharkiv railway station at the risk of their lives. However, locals are being pushed out of the city by obstructing others, including Indians. This has increased the risk of students getting stuck there for more than seven hours, including students from Navi Mumbai. Many students from Navi Mumbai are stranded in Kharkiv due to the war situation in Ukraine. On Wednesday morning, they were told to leave the hostel and go to safety. As a result, about 1,200 students have reached Kharkiv railway station to escape the firing and missile attacks. From there they were expected to be released to the Hungarian border. However, after reaching Kharkiv station, Daksha Kanade, who was stranded there, informed the parents that they were being hindered by the train. The sound of gunfire and explosions is also heard in the premises of Kharkiv station. Her parents, Pradip Kandi, have expressed concern that if the students are not evacuated by train, their lives may be in danger.

He said the government of India had taken the initiative to provide necessary assistance to the students stranded at Kharkiv station and help them get out of the city safely. However, he lamented that despite the fact that more than 1,200 students had been stranded at the Kharkiv station for more than seven hours, no concrete steps were being taken to get them out safely. As a result, the worries of parents of students in Navi Mumbai, who are stranded in Kharkiv and nearby cities, are increasing. Students' lives in danger in Kharkiv Those trapped in Kharkiv have been instructed to evacuate the city immediately. The Indian embassy has warned of a possible major attack on the city.

However, students are not allowed to leave Kharkiv by bus or train. This has led to strange advice for Indians to walk for their own safety. For this, three cities have been suggested, all of which are 10 to 13 km long. As the students walked to Kharkiv station this morning, they were again advised to walk to safety, risking their lives.