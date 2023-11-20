Discord within the state BJP unit over the appointments of Vijayendra and Ashoka

“Many senior BJP leaders are dissatisfied over BY Vijayendra’s appointment as state BJP President and there will be turmoil in the party soon.” Stated by the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday in the city. The appointment of Vijayendra and R. Ashoka as the leader of the opposition in the assembly has triggered great discontent among many BJP functionaries. Many veteran leaders of the party have voiced their unhappiness over the preference given to Vijayendra and R. Ashoka. Former BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi, BL Santosh, former Union Minister Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, and former minister V Somanna were the front runners to replace Nalin Kumar Kateel.

Yatnal, Ramesh Jarkiholi, ST Somashekhar, and Shivaram Hebbar have revolted against the decision by boycotting the legislature party meeting held on Nov. 17th, 2023. CT Ravi, Aravind Bellad, CN Ashwath Narayan, and V.Sunil Kumar are also unhappy but did not express it publically. According to a senior BJP functionary, “I attained the position of the Minister many times but now was hoping to get top positions like state BJP President or LOP. But now appointing the Yediyurappa’s loyalists to the said positions there is no chance not only for me but also for other young functionaries for the next 10-15 years.” The unfolding situation shows a great discord within the state BJP unit and this will affect the saffron party’s performance in the upcoming polls. The dissatisfied Yatnal and V.Somanna who influence Panchamasali Lingayats may do more harm to the party.

