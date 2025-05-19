The Question of Longevity & Quality

If one wishes to define life, one must stir his/her inner self. In reality, nothing is truly impossible.

I have turned 75. Mathematically, this can be considered a measure of age, which my family, friends and those who love me dearly have joyfully named Amrit Mahotsav! I’ve received countless messages. A beautiful and divine garland of good wishes has filled my heart with joy. Words fall short in expressing my gratitude. All I can say is that I bow my head before your love!

When I look back across the canvas of time and reflect, I feel that the thread of loving relationships that I began to weave in my youth has, to a great extent, borne fruit today. I have lived a life full of the fragrance of this soil. I got this fragrance because of my Babuji, veteran freedom fighter Shri Jawaharlal Darda, and my Bai (mother), Smt Veena Devi Darda. I’ve witnessed countless dimensions of life, walked many paths and had the chance to explore a vast world of emotions. I tried my hand in the world of sports, immersed myself in the realm of journalism and entered politics for the common man. I served an 18-year parliamentary term and got the opportunity to understand the nation up close. From time to time, poetry has sprouted from my thoughts, and my brush has moved across canvas as if my emotions were flowing freely! My life partner, Jyotsna, introduced me to the spiritual world of music.

You might wonder why am I sharing these personal aspects of my life with you? I share them because few people get to experience so many facets of life. Some of this might be useful to you. We all learn from each other. Out of these 75 years, at least 55 years have been spent in active conscientiousness. It’s not the length of life or longevity that truly matters; the real issue is quality. I had read a couplet by Kabir Das in my childhood:



Bada hua to kya hua, jaise ped khajoor,

Panthi ko chhaya nahi, phal lage ati door.



Which means, what is the use of being tall like a date tree? It provides no shade to travellers, and its fruits are so high they are difficult to reach. Similarly, what’s the point of growing big if your success doesn’t benefit others? I don’t know at which turn in life these lines from Kabir became my life’s guiding mantra. Perhaps it was inspired by seeing Babuji’s diligence. He dedicated his entire life to society. I am following that path too. I have always viewed personal success as spiritual service to society. To today’s youth, I want to say that the timeline of my age has been decided by time, but the innocence and spirit of childhood still remain within me, as lively as it was in my early years. As long as your childhood remains alive, so will your purity and active engagement with life. Have you ever seen a child sit quietly? A child is always active, always eager to learn. You, the youth, live in a world of such advanced technology that losing the desire to learn means closing all doors. The thirst for learning must remain intact to achieve success.



I find inspiration in the Bhagavad Gita, where it is said that the purpose of life lies not in the success or failure of actions, but in fulfilling one’s duty with purpose and selflessness. Lord Krishna advises Arjuna to act without attachment to personal gain or fear of loss. I have followed this principle throughout my life. My colleagues often say that I set big goals. The reason is that nothing is impossible. If you don’t do it, someone else will. So why not you? This very spirit of dedication and curiosity forms the basis of science too! Of course, you must also develop the necessary skills. Otherwise, how will your dream come true? Babuji dreamed of expanding Lokmat, and my brother Rajendra and I took a vow to fulfil that dream. The results are in front of you. Now Devendra, Rishi and Karan are committed to taking the Lokmat family to even greater heights. Purva will always be the strength behind her brothers.

Remember, without the blessings of your parents, the boundless love of your siblings, the dedication of your wife and the affection of your children, you cannot truly hope for success. Nothing is greater than family. Perhaps my words may sound unusual to you, but never neglect your wife. Without her, your life will not be complete in the truest sense. Always remember the sacrifice, dedication and love of your wife, who has built your family and filled your life with joy. Only those people score a century in life who have a family full of love.

To the young generation, I especially want to say that the future is not something to fear, but something to build a better world with. If you are afraid, you weaken your skills and capabilities. If you are angry, you create confusion. A confused person loses his way. So control your anger. Stay away from ego and get to know yourself. Nature has created an entire universe within you. Your knowledge-driven and dedicated diligence can transform your destiny. Life’s meaning does not lie in its length, but in its quality.

Your good wishes have inspired me to continue with even more meaningful and dedicated effort. Once again, I thank you all. One more thing that I want to say: Wear the tricolour proudly on your chest and sport a tricolour band on your wrist. If you can’t find one and want to wear it daily, write to me.



Jai Hind!

The author is the chairman, Editorial Board of Lokmat Media and former member of Rajya Sabha.