Uncle Sam’s Order Is Supreme..!

Former Iranian monarch Mohammad Reza Shah Pahlavi’s son, Reza Pahlavi, who lives in the United States, has declared: “We’ve been fighting for 46 years. Now, our time has come!” Has the time really come for his return to power?

Currently, I’m travelling through several countries and wherever I go, people ask one common question: “Why did US President Donald Trump invite Pakistan army chief General Munir for lunch? And what impact will this have on India?” I respond by saying that only Trump and Munir can answer what kind of deal the two struck. But the lunch has certainly stunned everyone. For, never before has any US President hosted a lunch at the White House for the military chief of any foreign country while that country’s Prime Minister was still in office. It’s quite evident that Trump wants Pakistan’s support in the war against Iran. And how could Munir even refuse? After all, Uncle Sam’s orders are supreme in global affairs. The situation turned almost comical when, following the lunch, Pakistan nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize and Trump said no matter what he does, he is not going to get the Nobel.

Before discussing the Israel-Iran conflict, let me first tell you that in the countries I’m currently visiting, Pakistanis are number one in automobile business, followed by Indians. There’s a strong sense of brotherhood between both the communities here. During the conversation, Pakistanis often say that the India-Pakistan dispute is not between the two countries, but between their governments and politicians, and that there’s a big difference between a nation and its politics! Some Pakistanis I met shared with me how America has long propped up Pakistan’s political system to keep pressure on India. The US has poured massive sums of money into Pakistan, especially into its army and ISI. That money is then used by Pakistan to buy weapons, ironically, from American companies, which fuels the US arms business. The Pakistani generals are living lavishly, owning luxurious homes not only in America, Europe and France, but now in Canada and Australia too. Any leader who tries to bring real democracy to Pakistan is systematically eliminated. From Benazir Bhutto to Nawaz Sharif to Imran Khan, all of them are examples of this suppression. And now, once again, Uncle Sam is playing the same old game.



I believe the opinion of Pakistani expatriates around the world is absolutely accurate. If it weren’t, why would Trump bypass the Pakistani Prime Minister and call the army chief instead? He knows very well that Pakistan is an unreliable partner. During the Afghanistan war, the betrayal by the Pakistani army and ISI was a bitter lesson for the US. After all, Osama bin Laden was hiding on Pakistani soil. Therefore, Trump must ensure that Pakistan doesn’t double-cross America in this new geopolitical conflict at any cost.

There was every possibility that America would get involved in the Israel-Iran war and it did. Although most Americans, troubled by Trump’s shifting policies, did not want their country to participate in this war, Trump tends to do whatever he wants. Moreover, Israel attacked Iran not just to achieve its own goals but also to fulfil America’s objectives. The Israeli attack has certainly caused damage to Iran, but Iran’s counterattack has also inflicted significant destruction in Israel. Israel is not in a position to force Iran to its knees on its own; it absolutely needs direct support from the US. At present, Russia is unable to help Iran much as it is already entangled in the Ukraine war. However, China is certainly aiding Iran. Intelligence reports suggest that two Chinese cargo planes arrived in Tehran carrying chemicals and equipment used in missiles. In this war, China is quietly enjoying the benefits by covertly selling weapons to Iran.

Iran and Pakistan share a 909-kilometre border and Balochistan lies in this region as well. Trump may be considering that if there’s a need to penetrate inside Iran, Pakistani land and airspace might be used just like during the Afghanistan war. It is believed that the US secretly has an air base in Pakistan. During Operation Sindoor, it even came to light that the US Air Force was stationed not far from the Noor Khan air base, which was targeted by Indian missiles. Regardless, keeping Pakistan on its side is a necessity for America.

The US has bombed several underground nuclear sites in Iran. Will Trump now overthrow Khamenei’s regime and install a government that acts as an American puppet? There is considerable opposition to Khamenei within Iran because of the atrocities committed in the name of Sharia law, especially against women, whose lives have become miserable. During Reza Shah Pahlavi’s reign, women in Iran played football and drove cars. Khamenei snatched away all of their freedoms. Therefore, the chances of a regime change seem high. Several of Khamenei’s top commanders have been killed. He himself is in hiding. The situation is tense, and most importantly, Mossad has deeply infiltrated Iran.

Equipment for drones and missiles was smuggled into Iran and attacks were launched on Iran from within its own territory. Khamenei is in trouble and it appears that his rule is nearing its end. So who will gain power? Back in 1979, the Shah of Iran was Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, who was overthrown in the Islamic Revolution. His son, Reza Pahlavi, currently lives in the US. He has stated, “We have been fighting for 46 years. Now, our time has come!” Is it really so? Wait and watch. Time tells its own story.

And finally, I would like to tell you that our relations with Iran are good but they were better during Mohammad Reza Shah Pahlavi’s rule. We believe in non-alignment. We are a country that wants peace, not war.



The author is the chairman, Editorial Board of Lokmat Media and former member of Rajya Sabha.