Why Did Their Warm Hug Upset Others?

The world is a strange place indeed... it even objects to two friends embracing each other.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin hugged each other, the entire West started making a fuss. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy even said, “It is a huge disappointment and a devastating blow to peace efforts to see the leader of the world’s largest democracy hug the world’s most bloody criminal in Moscow on such a day when there has been a deadly attack on a children’s hospital in Ukraine.” Other Western countries were also displeased as they had expected that Narendra Modi would not hug Putin under any circumstances.

Western think tanks were even writing about this on social media, but those familiar with Modi’s style of functioning know that he can always surprise with his diplomacy. He did the same this time. While Russia is happy, it is like rubbing salt on wounds for the countries right from the US to Europe. Quite obviously, China is concerned but cannot say anything openly because it needs Russia the most right now.

Modi’s visit to Russia came at a time when leaders of the European countries had gathered in the US under the banner of NATO with the intent to corner Russia. Given the improved relations between India and the US in recent years, Western countries thought that although India hadn’t openly criticised Russia yet, it would not support Russia either. They expected Modi to at least give a message by not hugging Putin. But the opposite happened. Putin invited Narendra Modi to his residence for a private dinner and honoured him with Russia’s highest civilian award. On his part, Modi gave Putin a warm bear hug. As soon as the pictures and videos from this event appeared, the Western countries were jolted and criticism started flowing thick and fast. Surprisingly, the Western powers were so disturbed by the hug that they forgot Modi had clearly stated in his meeting with Putin that issues cannot be resolved on the battlefield. He even expressed his anguish stating that when children die in war, it hurts deep down. When Modi had said this to Putin earlier, the Western countries had welcomed his stand. So what changed this time? I find foreign minister S Jaishankar’s statement quite apt that Europe’s perspective is one-sided. They consider their problem to be the world’s problem but do not acknowledge the world’s problem as a problem at all.

Those criticising the warm hug between Putin and Modi should understand that the friendship between Russia and India is not new. Since the time of Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru, we have been close friends. Though our languages are different, we have always spoken in one voice. Raj Kapoor was as popular in Soviet Russia as he was in India. If Western countries try to see things from India’s perspective, they would understand that India’s stance is not against the West but aligned with its own existential needs. Even though the US, France and other countries are ready to supply us with various types of weapons today, how can we forget that when the US openly supported Pakistan, it was Russia that provided us with strategic help. It has always been our reliable partner. Today, the situation has forced Russia to lean rapidly towards China because of economic sanctions imposed by the Western countries. In such a situation, it is natural for India to strengthen its friendship with Russia. The Western experts are claiming that if China indulges in any misadventure on India’s border, Russia will not directly support India. In such a situation, only the US will come to its aid. This assessment may be correct for once, but the fact remains that in the present situation, only Russia has the power to dissuade China from escalating tensions with India. China also knows that it cannot advance without Russia’s help.

Some US experts are saying that Russia’s agreement to produce defence equipment in India is a matter of concern for the US. Such statements seem foolish to me. It’s fine if you manufacture and sell weapons worldwide and instigate conflicts, but if we produce weapons for our defence, it’s a threat to you! I want to make it clear that Modi hugging Putin just before the NATO meeting sends a message to the entire world that India will not listen to anyone on strategic issues. India will work only for global peace. Modi’s visit to Austria after hugging Putin is a significant message too. After all, an Indian Prime Minister visited Austria after 41 years.

Age puzzle in the battle of elders!



As I am writing this column, reports of an attempt on the life of Trump came in. This incident might strengthen Trump’s position. But quite strangely, the US will get the oldest President in its history, regardless of which of the current two candidates in the US presidential race emerges victorious. The previous record was held by Ronald Reagan, who retired at the age of 77 after his second term. Joe Biden is 81 while Trump is 78. In public life in the US, elderly people working is not unusual. Official statistics show that nearly two million people over 75 years of age are working regularly there.

This number is expected to exceed three million in the next decade. Therefore, there should be no qualms about why Biden and Trump want to become president at this age. The age question popped up when Biden’s memory issues came to the fore.

Currently, it is the White House and the CIA’s intelligence officers who are extremely concerned about the President’s age. The million dollar question is: Can vital intelligence be shared with a President of such an advanced age? But what options do they have?

The author is the chairman, Editorial Board of Lokmat Media and former member of Rajya Sabha.