2nd Test: Jadeja hails ‘much grown’ skipper Gill after Edgbaston masterclass

Birmingham, July 4 Ravindra Jadeja lavished praise on Shubman Gill after the Indian captain’s monumental double century powered India into a commanding position on Day 2 of the second Test against England at Edgbaston.

“You didn’t see how much Shubman Gill has grown,” Jadeja said after stumps. “Shubman scored 269 runs. He was unlucky because it never looked like he was going to get out today. We were actually talking about building a long partnership.”

And build they did. Gill’s record-breaking 269 — the highest ever by an Indian captain in Tests and the seventh highest overall for India — formed the cornerstone of India’s mammoth first innings total of 587. Jadeja himself contributed a valuable 89 as the pair added 203 for the sixth wicket, laying waste to England’s tiring bowlers on a surface that stayed true throughout the day.

Gill’s marathon innings rewrote the record books, surpassing Virat Kohli’s 254* to become India’s highest-scoring captain in Test history. His knock also ensured that India registered their fourth-highest Test total in England. Supporting acts from Washington Sundar (42) and lower-order resistance helped India stretch their advantage.

England, after spending 151 draining overs in the field, looked weary and deflated.

“Spending 151 overs in the dirt in any scenario is pretty tough. There's some tired minds and tired bodies," England assistant coach Jeetan Patel said at stumps.

"You put in that much effort and it's not just physical, it's mental as well. Credit to Shubman for the way he's batted over two days, it was a masterclass in how to bat on a good wicket. The guys threw everything at them, and rightly so, but they're very tired for their efforts.”

But India’s dominance didn’t end with the bat. With Jasprit Bumrah rested, Akash Deep stepped up superbly, striking twice in two balls to remove Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope early. Mohammed Siraj then sent Zak Crawley packing, leaving England reeling at 25/3.

A dogged partnership between Harry Brook (30*) and Joe Root (18*) ensured no further damage before stumps, as England limped to 77/3 — still 510 runs behind.

