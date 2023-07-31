3M Open: Lee Hodges leads by five, Rai lying 15th

Blaine [US], July 31 : Lee Hodges, looking for his maiden PGA TOUR win, played aggressively to shoot a 5-under 66 on Saturday and led by five strokes with a round left in the 3M Open.

Hodges totalled 20-under 193 to break the tournament 54-hole mark of 195 set last year by Scott Piercy. Hodges led at 8-under after the first round and a record 15 under after the second.

Lying second was J.T. Poston after a 66 and defending champion Tony Finau was another stroke back at 14 under after a 67.

Aaron Rai (69-68-67) was tied 15th, while Sahith Theegala missed the cut.

Hodges' best finish before this was a tie for third at The American Express in 2022. He’ll be paired with Poston on Sunday in the final group.

Finau birdied four of his final eight holes. Last year, he trailed by five shots early in the final round and won by three at 17 under.

Aaron Baddeley was fourth at 13 under after a 65. Sam Ryder (65), Keith Mitchell (67), Billy Horschel (68) and Kevin Streelman (69) were 12 under. Kevin Yu shot 29 on his first nine, tying a score recorded by five others, but he was 5 over for his final six holes to finish with a 67. He was tied for 11th.

