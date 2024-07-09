3rd T20I: Pooja's 4-13, Radha's 3-6 help India thrash South Africa Women by 10 wickets

Chennai, July 9 Brilliant bowling by pacer Pooja Vastrakar and spinner Radha Yadav, who shared seven wickets between them, helped India Women thrash South Africa Women by 10 wickets in the third T20I of the series and draw the three-series 1-1.

With this win, India completed their series domination, having won the ODI series 3-0 and the one-off Test by 10 wickets to win the multi-format series.

Vaskrakar, named Player of the Match and Player of the Series, claimed 4-13 in a brilliant spell of pace bowling while left-arm spinner Radha Yadav bagged 3-5 as South Africa Women were bowled out for a paltry 84 runs in 17.1 overs after India captain Harmanpreet Kaur had won the toss and elected to field first.

In reply, Smriti Mandhana hammered a 40-ball unbeaten 54, studded with eight boundaries and two sixes, while her partner Shafali Verma scored a sedate 25-ball 27 not out as India Women raced to 88 for no loss in 10.5 overs to win the match with a massive 55-balls remaining.

It was Shreyanka Patil who struck the first blow for India when she sent back South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt for nine runs. Vastrakar then got into the act when dismissed Marizanne Kapp for 10 runs. Pooja Vastrakar also claimed the wickets of Anneka Bosch (17), Nadine de Klark (0) and Eliz-Mari Marx (7). Tazmin Brits top scored for South Africa for 20 off 23 balls.

Meanwhile, Radha Yadav bagged the wickets of Annerie Dercksen (2), Sinalo Jafta (8), and Nonkululeko Mlaba (0) as she ended with 3-6.

It was a typical collapse as only three South African batters, Brits, Kapp, and Bosch got into double figures.

Brief scores:

South Africa Women 84 all out in 17.1 overs (Tazmin Brits 20; Pooja Vastrakar 4-13, Radha Yadav 3-6) lost to India Women 88 for no loss in 10.1 overs (Smriti Mandhana 54 not out, Shafali Verma 27 not out) by 10 wickets.

