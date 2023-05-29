4th Indian Open of Surfing returns with eyes set on qualifications for Paris 2024

Mangalore, May 29 Indian Open, the surfing competition organised by the Surfing Federation of India, returned with its 4th edition, scheduled to take place from June 1 to 3 at the Panambur Beach, here.

The three-day surfing extravaganza will see top Indian surfers like Sanjaikumar S, Nithishvarun T, Surya P, Ruban D, Srikanth D, Sathish Sarvanan, Manikandan Desappan fight it out for the top honours. The event is being hosted by the Mantra Surfing Club, Mangaluru.

With eyes set on Paris 2024, where surfing will debut as a medal event, India for the very first time has sent a four-member team to ISA World Surfing Games 2023, to be held May 30 - June 7 in El Salvador, which is a Qualifying event for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor