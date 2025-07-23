4th Test: Bad light ends play early, as Sudharsan’s 61 takes India to 264/4 against England

Manchester, July 23 Bad light brought early stumps on Day One of the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at Old Trafford, with India reaching 264/4 in 83 overs, largely due to B Sai Sudharsan’s impressive 61 – his first fifty in Tests.

Brought back into the playing eleven in place of Karun Nair, Sudharsan had a nervy start to the innings and was even dropped on 20. But the left-handed batter managed to progress superbly by hitting seven boundaries in his knock worth 151 balls on a hard pitch under overcast skies.

Yashasvi Jaiswal hit a gritty 58 while sharing a 94-run opening stand with KL Rahul, who hit 46. But India’s eyes will also be firmly fixed on Rishabh Pant's right foot injury, causing him to retire hurt on 37. With him being sent for scans after taking a nasty blow on his foot and swelling becoming huge, the extent of his participation could determine the result of this game.

The final session began with Sudharsan hooking Jofra Archer through fine leg for four, before stylishly pulling him for another boundary. Rishabh Pant left everyone jaw-dropping with a front-foot sweep off Archer for four, before making an audacious attempt to reverse-ramp him.

Pant then smacked Brydon Carse over long-on for six, as he and Sudharsan brought up the fifty of their counter-attacking partnership and later raised India’s 200. But on the fourth ball of the 68th over, Pant attempted to reverse-sweep off Chris Woakes, but under-edged straight onto his right foot.

Though England burnt a review on the attempted lbw, Pant looked in serious pain, with the swelling on top of the foot taking the shape of a table tennis ball. Eventually, an ambulance buggy resembling a golf cart took a grimacing Pant off the field, as he retired hurt on 37, after having a partnership worth 72 runs with Sudharsan.

Sudharsan then got his maiden Test fifty in 174 balls with a crisp drive through cover off Joe Root for four. But Stokes’ short ball play finally worked as Sudharsan was cramped for room and top-edged a pull to long leg, making it the third time the England skipper dismissed the left-handed batter in this series.

With bad light causing England to bowl spinners from both ends, Jadeja and Shardul Thakur, both unbeaten on 19, hit three boundaries between themselves before stumps arrived on a see-saw day of Test cricket.

Brief scores:

India 264/4 in 83 overs (B. Sai Sudharsan 61, Yashasvi Jaiswal 58; Ben Stokes 2-47, Chris Woakes 1-43) against England

--IANS

