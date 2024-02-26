4th Test: Got to give credit to India not only for skill but for mental toughness, says Nasser Hussain

Ranchi, Feb 26 Former England skipper Nasser Hussain believes India need to be given credit for the fourth Test win at the JSCA International Stadium not just for the skill, but also for the mental toughness shown by them to clinch the series with a game to spare.

India’s win in the fourth Test was fashioned by knocks of 90 and 39 not out from Dhruv Jurel while sharing a crucial 76-run stand for the eighth wicket with Kuldeep Yadav in the first innings and a decisive 72-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Shubman Gill, who made 55 not out.

With the ball, debutant fast-bowler Akash Deep took three wickets on Day One, followed by Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep taking 5-51 and 4-22 respectively in the second innings, to give India their 17th consecutive Test series win at home.

“I think India deserve credit for the way they've played throughout the series, to be honest, as they have been without some star names. They've been without Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah in this one, Mohammed Shami, K.L. Rahul for most of the series and Rishabh Pant.”

“Ravi Ashwin wasn't there for a day in the last game, but they stood up and turned that game around too. He was there throughout this Test match, stood up and took five wickets in that second innings, bowling quite brilliantly.”

“There's a long list of people that India are missing and yet they've managed to put in performances. You have to give credit to India, not only for the skill they have, but the mental toughness to have another home series win,” said Hussain to Sky Sports Cricket after the match ended.

With India taking an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series, it is also England’s first series loss under the captain-coach duo of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum. Hussain felt Stokes & Co shouldn’t feel any shame in losing to India, though he pointed out a few areas in which the visitors lost.

“Their record at home is absolutely phenomenal, so there's no shame in England losing to this Indian side. But obviously -- like with any Test series and any Test match -- you look at key areas where you let the game slip. What could have been a 100-run lead yesterday ended up being 46.”

“Then in your third innings, you don't know whether to stick or twist. In that collapse, England batted 26 overs for their 37-5 which shows -- for this side to go at just over one run an over -- they didn't know whether to stick or twist. It's the first series they've lost under Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes and it's no shame losing to India in India.”

“England didn't lose the game today, it was lost yesterday. What a turnaround from India after the first innings, where they got close to England's total because of Dhruv Jurel and Kuldeep Yadav and then Ben Stokes' side lost seven for 35.”

