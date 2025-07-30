5th Test: Shubman Gill uncertain about Bumrah’s availability for final Test at The Oval

London, July 30 India captain Shubman Gill said a decision on Jasprit Bumrah’s availability for the fifth and final Test against England at The Oval will be taken on match day. India trail 1-2 in the five-match series and need a win to level the contest.

“We will take a decision tomorrow,” Gill said in the pre-match press conference. “Wicket looks very green. So let’s see.”

Gill confirmed that left-arm fast bowler Arshdeep Singh has been asked to be ready and could make his Test debut if Bumrah is rested. “He has been told to be prepared,” Gill said. “We will take a call on the final XI after assessing the pitch later today.”

India are considering Arshdeep as a potential replacement for Bumrah, who was rested in the fourth Test that ended in a draw in Manchester.

Gill also addressed the team's spin options, saying India are comfortable going in with Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, even though England have not picked a frontline spinner. “We are confident in Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar to handle spin duties effectively.”

Gill said the 2-2 result would be a good outcome for the team, considering the high level of competition throughout the series. “After four days, it was often hard to predict a winner,” he said. “Every match has been very close. It’s been a good learning experience for us and we are hopeful of finishing on a high.”

Gill also downplayed the on-field tensions between the two sides. The series has seen several heated moments, including his exchange with Zak Crawley at the Lord’s and Ravindra Jadeja’s refusal to stop play in fading light at Old Trafford.

"The relationship is fantastic," he said. "When you’re on the field, you’re trying to win; both teams have been very competitive, and sometimes in the heat of the moment, things happen. But once the match is over, there is mutual respect, so there are no regrets for anything that has happened on the field."

The most recent flashpoint came off the field, as India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir got into a heated argument with Oval pitch curator Lee Fortis. The confrontation occurred during an optional training session, when Gambhir attempted a close inspection of the pitch.

"I don't know what happened exactly yesterday, why the curator refused," Gill said. "We have played four matches here before; no one refused us. So much cricket has been played, and we saw the wicket. Don’t know what the fuss was all about."

Gambhir was reportedly told to stay 2.5 to 3 metres away from the pitch, an instruction that caught the Indian camp by surprise. "As long as I can remember, there has been no such instruction," Gill said. "As long as you're wearing rubber spikes or are barefoot, you can get a close look at the pitch. And we have watched and played enough cricket. I don't know what the fuss is all about."

When asked whether Gambhir’s reaction stemmed from pressure or frustration, Gill was quick to back his coach: "Not really. If a pitch curator comes and asks us to look at the wicket from 3 meters away, that is not something that has happened to us before."

With so much tension, one might assume the atmosphere between the two teams has soured. But Gill downplayed any lasting animosity. “Not really,” he said when asked if strained feelings lingered. “Once you’re done with the match, you move on to the next one… Whatever happened in the last game is gone. We want to move on and perform our best in the next one.”

A 2-2 series result, Gill emphasised, would be a significant achievement, given the intensity and closeness of each match. “After four days, it was often hard to predict a winner,” he noted, calling the series a “valuable learning experience” for a team still evolving under his captaincy.

The fifth Test begins on Thursday, with England leading the series 2-1.

