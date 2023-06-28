"800th Grand Prix is remarkable achievement," says William F1 team principal

London [UK], June 28 : Williams Racing F1 team will be making their 800th Grand Prix appearance in the British Grand Prix which is scheduled on July 9. Williams F1 team principal, James Vowles said, the 800th grand prix is a remarkable achievement for Williams.

In the Constructor's championship table, William Racing is in the ninth position with seven points. Alexander Albon and Logan Sargeant drive for William Racing in the 2023 Formula 1 season.

Williams is one of the longest-serving and most successful teams in F1, having debuted as a team in 1977 and a constructor in 1978, before racking up more than 100 wins alongside seven drivers' championships and nine constructors' titles.

Williams has announced plans to mark their 800th Grand Prix at upcoming rounds in Britain and Hungary, setting out a series of events and activities to honour the team's rich history.

As per the official website of Formula 1, "Williams' current F1 car, the FW45, will run a "striking" livery exclusively designed for their home race in Britain, paying homage to the squad's British heritage and late founder Sir Frank Williams, before showcasing a special emblem in Hungary."

Further stating, "Silverstone had been set to mark the Grove team's latest milestone of races completed but, with the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix weekend not going ahead, the moment will officially arrive at Budapest instead."

According to the official website of Formula 1, Williams F1 team principal, James Vowles said, "Reaching the milestone of our 800th Grand Prix is a remarkable achievement for Williams Racing. We are incredibly proud of our history and the legacy built over the years."

He further added, "Over our 46-year history, the team has achieved incredible results. With nine constructors' championships and seven drivers' titles to our name we are the second most successful Formula 1 team of all time, only behind Ferrari."

While concluding Vowles said, "We invite all our fans to join us in this celebration as we pay tribute to our iconic past and look towards a bright future."

