9th Men's and Women's National Boxing Championships set to begin in Greater Noida from December 31

New Delhi [India], December 10 : The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) will host the 9th Men's and 9th Women's National Boxing Championships simultaneously for the first time, bringing India's premier senior talent under one roof at Gautam Buddha University, Greater Noida, from December 31, 2025, to January 6, 2026. The official draw will take place on December 30, marking the start of India's next high-performance cycle, according to a BFI release.

Units from across the country will compete across ten weight categories each for men and women, in full compliance with World Boxing Technical & Competition Rules. Each unit is permitted to field one boxer per category, with no reserves allowed. Eligible boxers must be born between January 1, 1985 and December 31, 2006. All bouts will follow the global competition format of three rounds of three minutes, with one-minute rest intervals and the 10-point must scoring system.

The Nationals return at a pivotal moment for Indian boxing. The previous cycle, launched in early 2025 with the Men's and Women's National Championships, produced a generation of breakout athletes who rose swiftly through the domestic system, earned places in the national camp, and excelled at international tournaments. That structure culminated in India's best-ever performancea record 20 medals, including nine golds, at the World Boxing Cup Finals 2025 in Greater Noida.

Speaking on the occasion, BFI President Ajay Singh said, "Strong systems are the backbone of long-term success, and the National Championships are where that system truly begins. This stage creates opportunity, reveals talent, and gives every boxer a fair pathway into the national camp. Our recent success at the World Boxing Cup Finals proved how powerful this can be. As we prepare for the challenges ahead, these championships will be crucial in identifying and preparing the athletes who can carry our hopes forward," as quoted from a release by BFI.

Many of India's brightest World Boxing Cup Finals stars began their ascent at the previous Nationals. Sachin Siwach and Hitesh Gulia, who struck gold at the World Boxing Cup Finals, were National Champions first. Minakshi and Jaismine, now the reigning World Champions, also made their early statements at these very Championships. With the international calendar moving toward the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic cycle, the Nationals once again become the gateway to India's elite programme.

Services enter as the defending Men's National Champions, while Railways will look to retain the Women's Team Championship title.

