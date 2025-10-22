Abhinav Bindra named torchbearer for 2026 Winter Olympics

New Delhi, Oct 22 Olympic gold medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra has been chosen as one of the torchbearers for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, to be held in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, from February 6 to 22.

The announcement marks yet another proud moment in the journey of India’s first individual Olympic gold winner, who remains one of the most respected voices in global sport and an enduring symbol of perseverance and excellence.

Bindra, who scripted history by winning the gold medal in the 10m air rifle event at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, expressed deep gratitude and emotion after being named a torchbearer for the upcoming Games.

Sharing his feelings on social media, he wrote, “Truly humbled to be chosen as a torchbearer for the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Torch Relay. The Olympic flame has always held a special place in my heart — a symbol of dreams, perseverance, and the unity that sport brings to our world.”

Reflecting on what the honour means to him, the ace shooter added, “To carry it once again is both an honour and a beautiful reminder of what sport makes possible. Thank you, Milano Cortina 2026, for this incredible honour.”

The Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics will mark Italy’s fourth time hosting the Winter Games, with events set to unfold across the twin venues of Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo. This edition will present an expanded schedule, featuring 116 medal events across 16 disciplines — seven more events and one additional discipline than those contested at the Beijing 2022 Games.

A hallmark of every Olympic Games, the Olympic Torch Relay embodies the enduring spirit and ideals of the Olympic movement. As part of this global tradition, Bindra will join a distinguished group of athletes and personalities who will carry the flame through different regions on its journey to the opening ceremony. The relay aims to unite communities across Italy, celebrate the Olympic ethos of friendship and excellence, and build anticipation for the Games ahead.

