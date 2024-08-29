Adani DPL T20: North Delhi Strikers beat West Delhi Lions by 7 wickets

New Delhi, Aug 29 In a rain-curtailed match, North Delhi Strikers defeated West Delhi Lions by seven wickets in the ongoing Adani Delhi Premier League T20 at Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Thursday.

Chasing a target of 88 runs from 7 overs, North Delhi Strikers opened the innings with Vaibhav Kandpal and Sarthak Ranjan. West Delhi Lions got their breakthrough as Rohit Yadav dismissed Vaibhav for four runs. Sarthak and Yajas Sharma then had a 73-run partnership for the second wicket off 34 balls.

The match was in for a thrilling finish as North Delhi Strikers needed 11 runs off 5 balls. West Delhi Lions were back in the game as Yajas Sharma was dismissed for 41 runs off 21 balls. Captain Pranshu stepped up and played a sensational knock as he found boundaries back-to-back and helped his team register a win over West Delhi Lions by 7 wickets.

Earlier in the innings, North Delhi Strikers won the toss and elected to bowl first. The match was reduced to 7 overs due to rain. For West Delhi Lions, Ankit Kumar and Krish Yadav opened the innings. Both the openers got off to a flying start but North Delhi Strikers’ Anirudh Chowdhary dismissed Ankit Kumar for 8 runs in the first over.

Wickets continued to fall at regular intervals for the West Delhi Lions as the team struggled Krish Yadav and Dev Lakra were sent back immediately.

With West Delhi Lions struggling at 20/3 in 1.5 overs, Ekansh Dobal took to the opposition bowling. However, his innings came to an end as he was dismissed by Aman Bharti for 19 runs off 12 balls. Anmol Sharma and Tishant Dabla quickly formed a 36-run partnership for the sixth wicket off just 12 balls. A quickfire innings by Anmol Shamra, who remained unbeaten on 32 runs off 11 balls helped West Delhi Lions post a total of 87/7 in their 7 overs.

For North Delhi Strikers, Anirudh Chowdhary, Suyash Sharma and Aman Bharti picked two wickets each.

Brief scores:

West Delhi Lions 87/7 in 7 overs (Anmol Sharma 32*, Anirudh 2-27, Suyash 2-25 and Aman 2-15) lost to North Delhi Strikers 88/3 in 7 overs (Yajas Sharma 41, Sarthak 27) by 7 wickets.

