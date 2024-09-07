Adrian Newey to join Aston Martin on a five-year deal worth 30 million Pounds: Report

New Delhi, Sep 7 Renowned Formula 1 designer Adrian Newey is set to join Aston Martin next year, in a move that could significantly boost the team's chances of becoming world championship contenders.

In a career spanning over four decades, Newey has reportedly signed a five-year contract worth up to 30m pounds per year, including bonuses and add-ons as per a report by BBC Sport.

The 65-year-old's arrival at Aston Martin is a major coup for owner Lawrence Stroll, who has invested heavily in the team with the ambition of turning them into title winners. Newey's reputation for designing innovative and competitive cars, particularly at the start of new regulatory periods, makes him a valuable asset to the team.

During his time in Formula One, which has earned him the accolade of being one of the greatest F1 designers in history, Newey has been a part of the Williams, McLaren, and Red Bull teams, Newey won 12 drivers' championships and 13 constructors' crowns,

Newey will join a team that has already made significant strides in recent years, with the recruitment of top engineers, a state-of-the-art new factory, and a works engine partnership with Honda from 2026.

Newey's appointment is expected to be announced at a news conference at Aston Martin's F1 base at Silverstone on Tuesday. He will start work in early March, in time to have a significant impact on the design of the team's 2026 car. With his expertise and the team's significant investment, Aston Martin could become a major force in Formula 1 in the years to come.

"Adrian has been linked to many teams and would be an asset to any team, but we don't have anything to announce," said an Aston Martin spokesperson to the BBC.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor